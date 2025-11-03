WATCH TV LIVE

Julia Fox Defends Controversial Jacqueline Kennedy Costume

By    |   Monday, 03 November 2025 11:15 AM EST

Actor Julia Fox is standing by her decision to dress as Jacqueline Kennedy for Halloween, saying her look was meant as a "statement" rather than a costume.

The "Uncut Gems" star appeared at a New York City Halloween event on Oct. 30 wearing a replica of the former first lady's pink Chanel-style suit, marked with fake blood to resemble what Onassis wore on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

"I'm dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement," Fox wrote in an Instagram post the following morning, where she shared images of her look with comments turned off.

In her post, Fox said the outfit was meant to explore the tension between beauty and grief.

"The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," she wrote.

She described Onassis' decision to remain in the blood-stained clothing after her husband's death as "an act of extraordinary bravery," calling it "performance, protest, and mourning all at once.

"A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It's about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie."

At the Halloween event, Fox took a lighter approach when asked about the costume, telling Vulture she was "Jackie O Nasty" and describing her look as "bloody diva single mom who is about to cash that check."

The outfit quickly sparked controversy online once photos spread across social media.

Many users accused Fox of crossing a line by invoking a national tragedy as a fashion statement.

Among those who criticized her was Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

In a post on social media, Schlossberg wrote, "Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I'm sure her late grandmother would agree."

Jacqueline Kennedy was seated beside the president in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, when he was fatally shot during a motorcade.

She did not change out of the blood-stained suit when Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in aboard Air Force One later that day.

"No, let them see what they've done to Jack," she reportedly said.

The real suit is preserved in the National Archives outside Washington, D.C., where it will remain sealed from public view until 2103 under the terms of Jacqueline Kennedy's family's donation.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in 1994.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


