Judi Dench: Harvey Weinstein Has 'Done His Time' After Rape Conviction

Oscar-winning British actor Dame Judi Dench has weighed in on the controversy surrounding disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, suggesting the convicted rapist may have "done his time."

The 90-year-old screen legend, who collaborated with Weinstein on several films, including the Oscar-winning "Shakespeare in Love" (1998) and "Philomena" (2013), made the comments in a recent interview with The Radio Times.

"I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, Well … I knew Harvey, and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience — very fortunately for me," Dench said.

Weinstein, 73, is currently serving sentences totaling 39 years — a 23-year sentence from a 2020 New York conviction and a subsequent 16-year sentence from a 2023 Los Angeles conviction for rape and sexual assault.

While acknowledging empathy for Weinstein's victims, Dench added, "I imagine he's done his time. I don't know, to me it's personal — forgiveness."

Weinstein's spokesperson shared a statement from the former movie mogul with Deadline in response to Dench's remarks.

"I have always been fond of Judi Dench. She is an extraordinary person who played an important role in my career," Weinstein stated.

He also referenced his lengthy incarceration.

"I've now spent more than 6 1/2 years incarcerated, including a year and a half in Rikers, which counts as double time. I am here for something I did not do, and many of the claims that have been written about me are gradually being shown to be untrue or unsupported."

The statement added, "I am grateful for the kind words that have been expressed, and all I want is the chance to return to my family and children."

Dench has previously maintained that she was unaware of Weinstein's predatory behavior, despite their professional relationship.

In a 2017 statement published by People magazine, she said, "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."

In the same Radio Times interview, Dench also confirmed she remained in contact with actor Kevin Spacey, who supported her following the 2001 death of her husband, Michael Williams.

"Kevin has been exonerated, and I hear from Kevin; we text," she said.