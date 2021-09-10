Judge Judy's New Show to Premiere Nov. 1

Judge Judy Sheindlin's new show will air beginning Nov. 1 and this time her granddaughter will be joining her.

The premiere date and title of the new series, "Judy Justine," which can be viewed on IMDb TV, was revealed on Friday by Fox News. The show will see a new TV bailiff and stenographer as well as law clerk Sarah Rose and Sheindlin's granddaughter, who will be a legal analyst.

"She's smart, sassy, and opinionated," Sheindlin said of her granddaughter. "Who knows where she gets those traits?"

Sheindlin became known for dispensing her tart brand of justice in "Judge Judy," which first aired in 1996. Then, last year, it emerged that she would be moving her gavel from broadcast to streaming.

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it's been successful," Sheindlin said at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns."

Earlier this year, Sheindlin opened up about her move, hinting that there had been friction with CBS. At issue is an incident in 2015, when she negotiated with CBS to secure ownership of past episodes starting from 2017. Tension arose when, after shopping the episodes around to other companies in an effort to test their value, CBS bought them for $99 million. The studio then sold multiple years' worth of reruns off to TV stations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"They have decided to monetize their 'Judge Judy' library of reruns. I wish them good luck with their experiment," Sheindlin said in a statement.

The second blow came when CBS put her second courtroom show, "Hot Bench," on the backburner, instead favoring "The Drew Barrymore Show," which averaged 719,000 viewers — a stark contrast to the 2.3 million viewers who tuned in to the "Hot Bench."

Despite this, the studio moved Sheindlin's show to its secondary channels while bumping the "Drew Barrymore Show" to front and center. Speaking about the decision, Sheindlin slammed CBS. "You disrespected my creation," she said of the handling of her show. "And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place."

Related Stories: