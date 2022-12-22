×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: journey | trump | cain | schon

Journey Members Battle Over Song Played for Trump

jonathan cain
Jonathan Cain (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:44 AM EST

Members of rock band Journey are feuding over a live music performance for former President Donald Trump.

Last month keyboardist Jonathan Cain appeared at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, where he delivered a performance of the band's hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" featuring a backing chorus including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake. The performance prompted Journey guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon to serve Cain with a cease-and-desist order.

The letter, obtained by Variety, reads in part: "Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political.

"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band."

Schon and estranged singer Steve Perry, who co-wrote "Don't Stop Believin'" with Cain, have been vocal about their displeasure with Trump using the song at campaign rallies.  There also has been tension around Cain's relationship with Trump. Cain is a member of the former president's inner circle and his televangelist wife, Paula White, is a spiritual adviser to Trump. 

In 2020, Schon said it had been an ongoing issue between band members. 

"I've stated how I felt about mixing religion and politics and how our music is not of one religion — Democratic or Republican," he said, according to Variety. "This is and has been an issue with myself, Mr. Cain and his wife. I've had to fight this whole time to protect the brand I built with Steve Perry, way before Gregg [Rolie] and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then. Well, frankly, I'm tired of having to defend all by myself."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Members of rock band Journey are feuding over a live music performance for former President Donald Trump.
journey, trump, cain, schon
328
2022-44-22
Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved