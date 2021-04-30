Josh Duggar Arrested Days After Wife Announces Pregnancy

Josh Duggar has been arrested after a federal probe of a used car dealership he once owned.

The former reality TV star of "19 Kids & Counting," was apprehended on Thursday and is being held without bail in Washington County, TMZ reported.

It is unclear what charges he is facing, but the arrest is related to a 2019 Homeland Security raid on his used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, which has since closed down, The Sun reported. Duggar has reportedly known about the arrest for some time and has been preparing himself, a source told the outlet.

"Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth. They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and are stunned they are having to go through this again," the insider said.

The arrest comes days after Duggar's wife, Anna, revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

"We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" she announced on Instagram last week.

Anna is now "standing by her husband as she always has," the source added in reference to the 2015 allegations that Duggar molested underage girls, including four of his sisters and a babysitter, when he was 14 back in 2002 and 2003. He was never charged but the accusations caused a media frenzy. He later responded in a now-deleted statement cited by US Weekly.

"I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he wrote.

“I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Duggar added that he would do "anything" to revisit the past and "take different actions."

"I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy and redemption," he added.

Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also released a statement about the allegations.

"When Josh was a young teenager, he made some very bad mistakes, and we were shocked. We had tried to teach him right from wrong. That dark and difficult time caused us to seek God like never before," they wrote, via US Weekly.

"We have challenges and struggles every day. It is one of the reasons we treasure our faith so much because God’s kindness and goodness and forgiveness are extended to us – even though we are so undeserving," the continued. "We hope somehow the story of our journey – the good times and the difficult times – cause you to see the kindness of God and learn that He can bring you through anything."

