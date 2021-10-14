Jonah Hill Asks Fans to Stop Commenting on His Body

Jonah Hill is urging his fans not to comment on his body because it is "not helpful" and "doesn't feel good."

The actor and comedian has unknowingly become a champion for the body positive movement by speaking out in the past about being body-shamed, and his latest post on Instagram in which he asked followers to stop pointing out his body followed a similar theme.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," he wrote to his 3.1 million followers. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

The post resonated with many fans who applauded Hill for being outspoken.

"So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let’s focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly," one follower wrote.

"I feel this so much. I went from 489 [lbs] to 241 [lbs] and while well meaning, the comments even from friends make me feel uncomfortable af [as f**k]," another wrote, while a third added, "I hear this! I recently lost a lot of weight, and I have such mixed feelings every time some one comments on it."

In February, Hill called out a tabloid that had published photos of him changing out of his wetsuit after surfing in Malibu, California. Taking to Instagram, he shared a screenshot of the report and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

"I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing, and printing photos like this, and it can’t phase me anymore, is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself."

Hill added that the post was aimed at "the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool."

"Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love," he wrote.