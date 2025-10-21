Jon Stewart Calls Trump 'Most Socialist President of My Lifetime'

Jon Stewart has decided President Donald Trump is the new face of socialism.

On "The Daily Show" Monday night, the liberal comic told self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders that Trump is carrying out the Vermont senator's "revolution."

"You could almost make a case that the true inheritor of the Sanders revolution is Trump," Stewart said.

"He is the most socialist president of my lifetime."

"Taking a percentage of companies to do business? That's a Bernie Sanders idea. Doing TrumpRx where the government is involved in selling pharmaceuticals? That's a Bernie Sanders idea."

Then Stewart doubled down.

"Is it frustrating that the thing that you fought for your whole career, Democrats are the ones who run away from scared and Trump has embraced some of it?" he asked.

For decades, Sanders has worn the socialist label proudly.

Trump, by contrast, has spent his political career railing against socialism, calling it a "disease that kills nations."

So what's Stewart talking about?

He was referring to TrumpRx, the president's new initiative that lets Americans buy prescription drugs directly from manufacturers, cutting out the insurance and pharmacy middlemen.

The program aims to drive prices down through negotiated bulk deals and government oversight.

To Stewart, that sounds like Sanders-style government involvement.

To Trump's backers, it's free-market efficiency — not socialism, but competition.

Still, Stewart's claim came with curious timing.

It lands as New York City's mayoral race is being led so far by Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist.