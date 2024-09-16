John Oliver Cut Short During Emmys Speech Honoring His Dead Dog

John Oliver's acceptance speech at the Emmy's was cut short as he thanked his dead dog.

His show, "Last Week Tonight," won outstanding scripted variety series at the award ceremony.

"In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog," Oliver said, according to Variety. "We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies."

Oliver then got cut off by orchestral music.

"Perfect choice of music," he responded.

"We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog," Oliver said as the music swelled.

"[Expletive] you! There you go," he joked.

"This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs," he continued as the audience clapped. "All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much."

Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" is now in its 11th season on HBO, having premiered in 2014 and earning 30 Emmys to date.

Also at Sunday night's event, "Shogun" — the FX series about power struggles in feudal Japan — made history as it earned an epic 18 Emmy awards in its first season. Among its awards, the show won best drama series, Hiroyuki Sanada won best actor in a drama, and Anna Sawai won best actress. Sanada was the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy. Sawai became the second just moments later.

" 'Shogun' taught me when we work together, we can make miracles," Sanada said in his acceptance speech from the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Other highlights saw "Hacks" as the surprise winner of its first best comedy series award, topping "The Bear," which most had expected to take it after big wins earlier in the evening.

Jean Smart won her third best actress in a comedy award for the third season of Max's "Hacks," in which her stand-up comic character Deborah Vance tries to make it in late-night TV. Smart has six Emmys overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.