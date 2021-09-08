John Mulaney Confirms Olivia Munn Is Pregnant With Their First Child

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together.

Mulaney confirmed the news while appearing on the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" during which he discussed his relationship with Munn as well as the struggle with addiction that led him into rehab.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn," Mulaney said Tuesday night. "And we're having a baby together. . . . I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

During his chat with longtime friend Meyers, Mulaney admitted he had been working through a "challenging time." In May it emerged he had split with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, after he checked into rehab in September for drug and alcohol addiction, according to USA Today.

Mulaney spent a month in the rehabilitation center and when he left, moved out of the house he shared with his "ex-wife." After that, Mulaney admitted he relapsed back into drugs and alcohol. Meyers and other friends decided to stage an intervention— something Mulaney said saved his life.

"I didn't want an intervention," he said. "At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs. Sitting here tonight, I'm so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life. That night, I was not grateful."

Mulaney added his friends who staged the intervention helped save him from falling back into a world of drug addiction. Munn and their unborn child also "helped save me from myself and this early journey out of recovery."

Mulaney checked himself back into rehab in February and, upon leaving, stayed in sober living for nearly two months. After that, he headed to Los Angeles, where he and Munn connected.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," Mulaney said of Munn. "But it is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman. . . . I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful and with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up version of me. That's been very incredible and she kind of held my hand through that hell."