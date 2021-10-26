×
John Lydon's Show Canceled Due to 'Aggression and Intimidation' of Tour Manager

john lydon stands on red carpet
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, arrives at the premiere of Epix's "Punk" at SIR on March 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:04 PM

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon had an appearance canceled due to ''the aggression'' of his tour manager, the event venue reported.

Lydon has been touring to support his latest book, ''I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right'' and was set to perform on Oct. 25 at The Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, where he would have talked about his life and career. The venue, however, canceled the event. 

''Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon's tour manager, tonight's show will not go ahead,'' The Pavilion Theatre wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. ''The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone,'' the statement read. ''We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks.''

The venue also offered an apology to ticket holders.

''We are sorry if this affects you, but as a company, we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff,'' the statement read. ''Our box office will be in contact with you directly to organise refund of your tickets.''

Lydon and his team did not directly address the allegations but did announce that the appearance had ''unexpectedly'' been canceled. 

The appearance at The Pavilion Theatre was initially meant to take place in November 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lydon, meanwhile, has also been locked in a legal battle with former bandmates Paul Cook and Steve Jones, who are suing him so that the band's music can be used in Danny Boyle's new miniseries about their history, according to Independent

They argue that, according to a 1998 band member agreement, the decision to use the music is based on a majority basis while Lydon insists that his consent is needed before the music is used in a TV series. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:04 PM
