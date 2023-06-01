×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john beasley | actor | dead

'Everwood' Actor John Beasley Dies at 79

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 01:04 PM EDT

Veteran actor John Beasley, who appeared in the WB series "Everwood," died at age 79.

His son, Mike Beasley, confirmed the news in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn't make it any easier," he wrote. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

Beasley began his professional acting career in his 40s. He spoke about his late start in a 2020 interview with WOWT, saying that family had been his main priority. 

"I was raising my family and I have two sons I'm very proud of, and I thought being a father and watching these kids grow up was more important," he said.

Beasley would appear in a string of films, including "The Mighty Ducks," "Little Big League" and notably as a Notre Dame assistant football coach in 1993's "Rudy." 

His big break came when he was cast in the 1997 drama "The Apostle" starring Robert Duvall, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

According to WOWT, Beasley racked up over 90 film and TV credits. 

In recent years he has appeared in "The Purge: Anarchy" as well as the first episode of "The Mandalorian," according to the New York Post. 

Beasley also carved a successful career on stage, performing in regional theater for decades. Last year he starred in a Chicago production of "The Notebook" but was sidelined by COVID-19, the Post reported. 

Beasley was also honored by the Empowerment Network's African-American Leadership Conference as a Legends recipient in 2020.

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, and two sons.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Veteran actor John Beasley, who appeared in the WB series "Everwood," died at age 79.
john beasley, actor, dead
304
2023-04-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved