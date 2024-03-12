Joel McHale Dislocated Chevy Chase's Shoulder During 'Community'

"Community" star Joel McHale, 52, claimed he was involved in "multiple" altercations with co-star Chevy Chase, 80, and dislocated Chase's shoulder during one incident.

McHale made the confession during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, where he was asked if incidents with Chase ever got physical or verbal.

"It would get a little contentious. It would get to this point where I’m like, 'OK…' I got in trouble one time because I injured him. I dislocated his shoulder," said McHale, according to Variety.

McHale also admitted there were "multiple times" where a physical altercation involved shoving or pushing.

"It was an advanced horseplay," he joked. "You know, horseplay, and then it always turned into sex. It wasn't fun."

"Community" aired for six seasons, running from 2009 to 2014. Chase was a main character for the first four seasons, then appeared as a guest in season 5 before opting out of the final season.

Fans have eagerly been anticipating a full-length film. Speaking with Variety earlier this year, series creator Dan Harmon shared an update.

"I can confirm Donald Glover’s report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" he said. "What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done."

Reflecting on the writing process, Harmon admitted that it had caused him some stress, which he described as "good," while sharing that he found himself crying while thinking about the show and its characters.

"I’ve been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that’s a good thing because I’m having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It’s gonna be awesome," Harmon said. "I’m like, ‘Why am I crying about these characters?'"