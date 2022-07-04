Actor Joe Turkel, 'The Shining' Bartender, Dies at 94

Joe Turkel, known for his roles in "The Shining" and "Blade Runner," has died at 94.

The actor's publicist Diane Thirbert confirmed that he died Monday at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, with his sons Craig and Robert by his side, according to USA Today.

Turkel was considered a Stanley Kubrick favorite, having been in three of the director's films. In 1956 he appeared in "The Killing," followed a year later by an appearance as Pvt. Pierre Arnaud in the 1957 film "Paths of Glory." Then, in the 1980s, he was cast in arguably one of his most memorable roles — as the ghostly bartender Lloyd who served Jack Nicholson's unraveling character drinks from behind the bar.

"He changed my life," Turkel told journalist Mike Gencarelli in a 2012 interview about Kubrick, adding that "Nicholson is just the greatest."

In 1982, Turkel was cast in another career-defining role as Dr. Eldon Tyrell, the eccentric creator of replicants in Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic "Blade Runner." Speaking with Gencarelli, the star said that on three occasions Scott asked him how he thought Kubrick would approach certain scenes.

"He was completely enamored with his work," he recalled. "Steven Spielberg said he was 'the grandmaster of filmmaking.' So for Ridley Scott to come over and ask me for suggestions it was amazing."

Born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1927, Turkel was 17 when he joined the army and served in Europe during World War II. After the war, he moved to California to pursue an acting career.

Turkel would ultimately appear in over 100 projects that included such films as "King Rat," "The Sand Pebbles," "The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre" and his final film, "The Dark Side of the Moon," according to USA Today.

His TV appearances included popular shows such as "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," "The Lone Ranger," "S.W.A.T," "Adam-12," "Ironside," "The Andy Griffith Show," "Ben Casey," "The Untouchables," "Dragnet," "Miami Vice," and "Bonanza."