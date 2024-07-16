WATCH TV LIVE

Ex-NBA Player Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, Father of Kobe, Dies at 69

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 02:14 PM EDT

Former NBA player and WNBA head coach Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died at 69, multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday.

Bryant recently suffered a massive stroke, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Philadelphia native who starred there collegiately at La Salle, Bryant was a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Golden State Warriors in 1975 and was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 606 games over eight NBA seasons with the Sixers (1975-79), San Diego Clippers (1979-82) and Houston Rockets (1982-83).

"Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79," the Sixers said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to the Bryant family."

Bryant later played professionally in Italy (1983-91) and France (1991) before transitioning to coaching. He was the head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-06 and again in 2011, compiling a record of 40-24 with two playoff appearances. He also coached teams in Japan and Thailand until 2015.

His son, Kobe Bryant, became a Hall of Fame player with the Los Angeles Lakers who died tragically in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 at the age of 41. Joe Bryant's granddaughter, Gianna, 13, also died in the accident.

