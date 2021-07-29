×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Hollywood | jodie whittaker | chris chibnall | doctor who

'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker and Showrunner Chris Chibnall to Exit Show

jodie whitaker stands on red carpet
Jodie Whittaker visits SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 06, 2020, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:38 AM

"Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker, and showrunner Chris Chibnall, will be leaving the sci-fi show, the BBC has confirmed. 

The duo have worked in the franchise for three seasons. Whitaker became the first female to play the Time Lord when she was cast in the role in 2017. Chibnall, meanwhile, filled the shoes of Steven Moffat, casting several of the show's stars including Whittaker, who opened up about their exit from the show in a statement.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," she said, adding that she was thankful to Chibnall for "entrusting me with his incredible stories."

"We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together," she continued. "So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learned forever."

Chibnall explained that when they both joined the show they made a "three series and out pact" and now their shift was done. 

"Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor," he said. "She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!"

The 13th season of "Doctor Who" will air towards the end of 2021. There will also be a six-part event serial as well as three specials following in 2022, which happens to be the centenary of the BBC. 

"To finish our time on the show with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus," Chibnall said. "It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations."

It has been rumored that "It’s a Sin" star Olly Alexander was in the running to replace Whittaker, but he has denied this, according to Variety

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker, and showrunner Chris Chibnall, will be leaving the sci-fi show. The duo have worked in the franchise for three seasons. Whitaker became the first female...
jodie whittaker, chris chibnall, doctor who
434
2021-38-29
Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved