Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed by Jewel Thieves at Cannes

Jodie Turner-Smith, the wife of "Mighty Ducks" star Joshua Jackson, was the victim of a jewel heist in Cannes, France.

The incident took place on Friday, sources revealed to Variety. The actress, who was in town with her one-year-old daughter for the Cannes film festival and staying at the Marriott hotel on the Croisette, was having breakfast when thieves broke into her room and reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewels, including her mother's wedding ring.

Turner-Smith and her daughter were moved to the nearby Majestic hotel and given a large security detail, according to the outlet. It is believed that thieves were after the gold and diamond jewelry that Turner-Smith was seen wearing to the premiere of "After Yang" on Thursday. The items were returned after the event but the thieves may have been under the impression that they were being kept in Turner-Smith's hotel room. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry.

The actress tweeted about the incident on Sunday.

"didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…" she wrote.

"where was @TheRock when i needed him???" she added in a follow-up tweet referring to Dwayne Johnson.

Turner-Smith did not let the theft phase her and continued to work and make appearances at Cannes. During an interview with Variety she discussed her role as Henry VIII’s wife in the recent U.K. limited series "Anne Boleyn," which has not been played by a Black actor.

"I definitely anticipated that there were going to be people that felt a certain way about it," she said. “I think we’ve seen for years and years that in theater we have characters being played by people of all different ethnicities, but I think definitely in a medium like television or film it’s something we see much less. But I thought it was so interesting that the producers wanted to do something where they did this sort of identity-conscious casting instead of casting somebody based on what color their skin is."

She added," I think it is the function of art to tell stories in a way that pushes people to see things differently. I think as a Black artist in this moment in time, I definitely want to be part of showing people a world that looks different than what they have historically been allowed to see."

Related Stories: