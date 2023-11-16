Jimmy Kimmel Back to Host Oscars for 4th Time

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the Oscars next year for the fourth time.

Variety confirmed the news Wednesday, while also noting that Emmy nominee Molly McNearney will return as an executive producer for the second year in a row.

In a statement, Kimmel, who led the 2017, 2018, and 2023 telecasts, said he had "always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times."

He joins Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon as four-time hosts. Only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (11) have hosted more times than them.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President. "They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added that they were "honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment."

"He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team," he said.

Among this year's awards contenders are Warner Brothers' "Barbie" and Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer." These movies led the popular "Barbenheimer" trend, captivating theaters and pop culture. Alongside acclaimed titles like "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," and "Poor Things," they're anticipated to be strong contenders in the best picture category.

At the 95th ceremony last year, the event received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for outstanding variety special (live). Kimmel also secured another nomination in the talk series category for his late-night show, marking a total of 20 career nominations for him. The outcomes will be disclosed in January.

The 96th Oscars are set to take place Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre.