×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy kimmel | oscars | host | 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Back to Host Oscars for 4th Time

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:52 AM EST

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the Oscars next year for the fourth time.

Variety confirmed the news Wednesday, while also noting that Emmy nominee Molly McNearney will return as an executive producer for the second year in a row.

In a statement, Kimmel, who led the 2017, 2018, and 2023 telecasts, said he had "always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times." 

He joins Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon as four-time hosts. Only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (11) have hosted more times than them.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President. "They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added that they were "honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment."

"He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team," he said.

Among this year's awards contenders are Warner Brothers' "Barbie" and Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer." These movies led the popular "Barbenheimer" trend, captivating theaters and pop culture. Alongside acclaimed titles like "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," and "Poor Things," they're anticipated to be strong contenders in the best picture category.

At the 95th ceremony last year, the event received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for outstanding variety special (live). Kimmel also secured another nomination in the talk series category for his late-night show, marking a total of 20 career nominations for him. The outcomes will be disclosed in January.

The 96th Oscars are set to take place Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre.

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the Oscars next year for the fourth time. Variety confirmed the news Wednesday, while also noting that Emmy nominee Molly McNearney will return as an executive producer for the second year in a row. In a statement,...
jimmy kimmel, oscars, host, 2024
341
2023-52-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved