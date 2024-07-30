Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney Pass on Hosting Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney passed on the opportunity to host the Oscars next year after having already served in that role, Variety reported.

Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars four times, declined the opportunity earlier this summer while Mulaney, who drew praise for his standout performance this year as well as for his role as host of the Governors Awards, has a full slate of upcoming projects, Variety noted.

Further complicating Mulaney's schedule is that his talk show "Everybody's in L.A." might be renewed by Netflix.

In June, Academy CEO Bill Kramer shared his enthusiasm over Kimmel and Mulaney possibly joining the telecast.

"We are lucky to have Jimmy [Kimmel], who helped create one of the best Oscars last year," Kramer said. "John Mulaney also did an incredible job. All I will say is, with whomever hosts the show moving forward, we want to continue with this tone of celebration, respect, humor, and a great love of movies. We have some great options."

Kimmel led the 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 telecasts. While many applauded his performance, he also drew criticism, most notably from former President Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social to slam the host.

"Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars," Trump posted on his social media platform, also criticizing the show as "Disjointed, boring, and very unfair."

"Why don't they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them," Trump continued. "Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This year's award contenders include a mix of blockbuster hits like "Dune: Part Two," star-studded movies featuring Lady Gaga in "Joker: Folie à Deux," and films by renowned directors like Steve McQueen's "Blitz." The 97th Oscars will take place March 2.