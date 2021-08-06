Jim Morrison's Ex Dead at 75

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, known for her work in the early days of rock journalism and as Jim Morrison's ex, has died at the age of 75.

The Queen Lizard Press, which she founded, confirmed the news on Facebook.

"To all of you who have supported our beloved Lizard Queen, I wanted to let you know that she passed this morning," the now-deleted post cited by Fox News read.

"To say we are all reeling from the news is an understatement," it continued. "We will miss our friend very very much. She was a beautiful soul, a talented writer, and a loving and wonderful friend."

Patricia’s cause of death has not been revealed. She is survived by Timothy and Kevin Kennely, who described Patricia as a "beautiful, gifted person, and a brilliant writer, and the best sister," according to Variety.

Patricia met Morrison while interviewing him in 1969 and, as Fox News noted, they exchanged vows in 1970 in a supposed "handfasting ceremony," which involved drops of their own blood. One year later, The Doors frontman was found dead of heart failure in a bathtub at the age of 27.

Although her relationship with Morrison was the point of much attention, her work as a rock journalist in the late 60s overshadowed that. She carved a name for herself as editor-in-chief for Jazz & Pop magazine in 1968, but the magazine folded three years later. It was enough to put her name at the forefront of the music industry though.

"Under Patricia’s editorship, Jazz and Pop was the most forward looking of the music magazines of the time, not only highlighting rock’s outer edges, but championing the freest of jazz," said Lenny Kaye, an early rock critic, musician and producer. "It was she who granted me my first publication as a writer, and allowed me to range as far as I could imagine — an important encouragement as I developed my critical vocabulary."

Kaye added, "Patricia’s taste, acumen, and dedication to art remained a lodestar, and I know the Celtic gods will watch over her in her journey to the hereafter."

A close friend, Carla Black, described Patricia as "very direct and passionate about so many things."

"She did not suffer fools gladly and could be intimidating. But she was also kind and generous and prolific," Black added. "She was one of the first women to break through the boys’ club of music journalism but set that aside to write Celtic fantasy series."

