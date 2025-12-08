Jim Caviezel Cast as Bolsonaro in Biopic

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, serving a 27-year prison sentence for leading a failed plot to overturn the 2022 election, is the subject of a new biographical film starring Jim Caviezel.

Caviezel, best known for portraying Jesus in Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ," is filming the project as part of what its creators describe as a "heroic" portrait of the ousted right-wing leader.

The film, titled "Dark Horse," is directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and written by Mario Frias, Bolsonaro's former secretary of culture. Production began quietly three months ago in Brazil, where Bolsonaro governed from 2019 to 2023.

According to court rulings, Bolsonaro and six allies tried to stop left-wing rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office, with an alleged plan to assassinate Lula and his running mate. Military chiefs ultimately rejected the scheme, and judges concluded the group had attempted to "annihilate" Brazilian democracy.

Bolsonaro's supporters deny the charges and claim he is a victim of political persecution similar to what they say President Donald Trump faced before his reelection.

Frias this week posted behind-the-scenes clips showing Caviezel in full costume as Bolsonaro. Production is expected to conclude in Mexico and the U.S. next year.

Bolsonaro's son Carlos confirmed the project on X, sharing a photo of Caviezel on set and praising the actor for honoring what he called his father's "legacy."

Early leaks suggest "Dark Horse" will center on Bolsonaro's 2018 presidential campaign, highlighting his military background and rise to national prominence.

Caviezel's turn as Bolsonaro follows his evolution into a prominent figure in conservative media. After starring in films such as "The Thin Red Line" and "Frequency," he embraced Christian-themed productions and became a vocal supporter of Trump, whom he once called "the new Moses."

Caviezel was recently set to reprise his role as Jesus in Gibson's long-awaited "Resurrection of the Christ," but was replaced after efforts to digitally de-age him fell short.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro began serving his sentence last month in a detention cell in Brazil.