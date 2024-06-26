N.Y. Rocker Jesse Malin Reveals Comeback Show After Spinal Stroke

Jesse Malin, a legendary New York singer-songwriter, will make his comeback with a hometown show later this year after suffering a rare spinal cord infarction, or a stroke in his back.

Malin was left paralyzed from the waist down last year. Months later he shared with Rolling Stone that he was "getting some strength" back in his legs, but he was still not fully mobile. Many fans were convinced they would never see him perform live again, but Malin has shut down all doubts.

The punk icon will perform Dec. 1 at the Beacon Theatre with an all-star roster of special guests, according to online magazine Consequence.

Joining him on the bill are: Lucinda Williams, J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.), Jakob Dylan (The Wallflowers), Rickie Lee Jones, Adam Duritz and David Immerglück (both of Counting Crows), and Alejandro Escovedo. Furthermore, actors Michael Imperioli of "The Sopranos" and Mary-Louise Parker of "Weeds" will serve as hosts.

Malin will be performing with his longtime solo band and funds generated from ticket sales will toward the Sweet Relief fund set up to assist in paying for his medical and rehabilitation bills.

Malin's life changed May 4 last year when he was at dinner in the East Village with friends and suddenly felt a burning pain in his lumbar region, which migrated down his hips, through his thighs, and into his heels, according to Rolling Stone, which spoke with the notoriously physical, high-energy performer in an interview days later.

Malin suddenly collapsed onto the floor and, unable to walk, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was left paralyzed.

"I'm told that they don't really understand it, and they're not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough and there's moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you're scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body," he said.

"I am getting some strength back in my legs, but it moves a lot slower than I would like," Malin told Rolling Stone in December.

"I don't want to portray it like I'm ready to do the James Brown splits onstage," he added. "I definitely have a long way to go, but I'm blessed and so grateful for the amazing fans and friends that I have."