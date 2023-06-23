Jennifer Lawrence 'Nervous' to Work With Method Actors

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that method actors make her "nervous."

During an appearance on the YouTube series "Hot Ones," the "Hunger Games" star shared her apprehensions about being around actors who remained in character, saying that she was not sure how to react around them.

"I would be scared to work with somebody who's Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?" Lawrence said, according to Deadline. "That would just make me nervous. But I haven't seen another process that I've been curious about, because you don't really know about them all the time."

During her interview, Lawrence mentioned that her experience collaborating with Christian Bale on the movie "American Hustle" had a transformative impact on her approach to acting.

She noticed how Bale effortlessly switched between characters while filming, without the need to stay in character all the time. Instead, he would fully embody the role just before the camera started rolling.

"I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did 'American Hustle' when I worked with Christian Bale, and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready," Lawrence recalled. "And then I saw that and I was like, 'That seems like a really good idea.' And then I started to do that."

Method acting remains a highly debated subject in Hollywood. Brian Cox recently criticized Jeremy Strong's "annoying" method acting on the press tour for the final season of HBO's "Succession."

And Andrew Garfield, who underwent extreme measures such as depriving himself of food and sexual activity to prepare for his role as a Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese's "Silence," stated last year that there have been widespread misconceptions and misunderstandings regarding reports on method acting.

"There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think," Garfield said on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, according to Variety. "People are still acting in that way, and it's not about being an a**hole to everyone on set.

"It's actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it."