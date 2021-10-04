Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Attend Rally for Abortion Justice

A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and comedian and actress Amy Schumer were seen at a march for women's rights to abortion over the weekend.

The pair took to the streets with thousands of others in the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Schumer later confirmed their attendance at one of the hundreds of Women's March protests taking place nationwide on Instagram.

"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice," Schumer captioned a photo of herself standing next to Lawrence, whose baby bump is visible. Schumer is holding up a sign saying "abortion is essential" and Lawrence's sign reads "women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

Last month it was confirmed that Lawrence was expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. That same month, Schumer, who has been open about her infertility, revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed because of endometriosis. Days before the march, Schumer promoted the event on her Instagram account, urging her followers to all attend.

"I’ll be out there!" she wrote. "Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights. Head to Womens March dot com to find a rally near you."

Over 600 marches took place across the U.S. on Saturday with people demanding that women have continued access to abortion. A month prior, Texas signed off on a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Celebrities, filmmakers, and other prominent names in the entertainment industry have since spoken out against the ban, including "The Wire" creator David Simon, who last month announced that he would cease filming his upcoming HBO series in Texas due to the abortion law.

"As an employer, this is beyond politics," Simon wrote in a tweet. "I'm turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can't and won't ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?"

Uma Thurman also spoke out in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that detailed her own abortion she had as a teenager and called out the ban, which she described as "another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners."

"I am grief-stricken, as well, that the law pits citizen against citizen, creating new vigilantes who will prey on these disadvantaged women, denying them the choice not to have children they are not equipped to care for, or extinguishing their hopes for the future family they might choose," Thurman added.

