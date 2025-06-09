Jennifer Garner: Botox 'Didn't Work Very Well'

Jennifer Garner said that she has tried Botox but admitted it "didn't work very well" for her.

The actor, 53, opened up about her beauty routine while offering advice to those considering plastic surgery and cosmetic tweaks in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"As far as injectables go, I think, just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution," she told the outlet.

"I don't do a ton, and Botox doesn't work very well for me; that's why I wear bangs a lot. I like to be able to move my forehead, and it's such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head."

Garner said that although she has brought up the idea of cosmetic surgery with doctors, they have consistently dismissed the suggestion.

"I haven't needed it yet, but I can't say that I haven't said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?' And I've had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No,'" she said.

"So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I'm not there yet."

The mother of three said exercising alongside younger, more fit people helped her feel youthful, and she credited consistent sunscreen use in her 20s for her appearance in her 50s. Still, Garner emphasized that she has no desire to be younger.

"I want to age," she said. "I want to live to be 100. I don't expect to look at 100 like I look today. I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them."

Garner previously offered advice about undergoing cosmetic procedures in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar while discussing advice she'd pass down to her two eldest children, 19-year-old Violet Affleck and 16-year-old Seraphina Affleck, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she told the outlet at the time, according to Page Six.

"Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything," she continued. "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."