Jennifer Aniston Names Ageist 'Compliment' She Can't Stand

Jennifer Aniston has had enough of ageist comments that are thinly veiled as compliments.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star admitted during an interview with British Vogue that the phrase, "You look great for your age" irked her, explaining that people should instead be saying, "You look great — period."

"It drives me bananas. I can't stand it," Aniston said. "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, Well you're at that stage, so for your age … ' I don't even understand what it means."

Aniston added that she was "in better shape" now than she was in her 20s.

"I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It's all 100% better," the Emmy winner added.

Aniston recently opened up to InStyle about the pressures she felt to work out intensely, and how she ended up injured and burnt out as a result.

"When you're in a mindset of, I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout, it's daunting," she told the outlet this week. "I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

To emphasize the damage she had done to her body, Aniston's physical therapist gave her a doll covered in Kinesio tape. The purpose was "to show every injury I've had in the last 15 years," she added.

Aniston has been open about her health, and her struggles, in the past. Last year she admitted in a candid interview with Allure that she battled to become pregnant in her 30s and 40s and even underwent IVF treatment.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she explained.

"All the years and years and years of speculation ... it was really hard," Aniston continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."