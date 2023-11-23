Jenna Ortega Drops Out of 'Scream VII'

Jenna Ortega will not reprise her role for "Scream VII," it has emerged.

The news comes a day after it was reported that her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the horror movie franchise due to comments she made on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ortega, 21, exited the sequel due to scheduling clashes with the filming of the second season of her popular Netflix show, "Wednesday," in which she portrays Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, Deadline reported.

On Tuesday, sources revealed to Variety that Mexican actor Barrera was axed from the franchise following social media posts some considered antisemitic.

In one social media post, Barrera wrote: "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp," according to the Independent.

"Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING," she added.

Barrera also wrote in one Instagram story, "Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

A Spyglass spokesperson released a statement to Variety addressing the matter.

"Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the spokesperson said.

Weighing in on the ordeal, "Scream VII" director Christopher Landon also released a short statement on social media.

"This is my statement: Everything sucks," he wrote, according to a screenshot by Deadline. "Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make."

Barrera, 33, joined the iconic slasher franchise in 2022, starring in its fifth and sixth films alongside Ortega.