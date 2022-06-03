Jeff Beck Announces New Album With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is marking his return to the entertainment industry by recording a new album with guitar icon Jeff Beck.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has already appeared with Beck in a series of high-profile U.K. gigs. Beck revealed Depp's latest career move Thursday while performing onstage at Gateshead.

"I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck told the audience, according to BBC. "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

The show came a day after Depp won the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. While Depp did not comment on his $10 million win during his latest appearance, Beck referred to it, saying, "What a result."

Earlier this year Depp and Beck paired up to record a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation" and called themselves "musical soulmates," according to the New York Post. Beck said at the time that they had "been working on music together for a while now."

"You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while," he said at the time.

Depp has referred to his music as his first love, most famously performing alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in the Hollywood Vampires. While taking the stand during his trial, Depp testified about his early musical aspirations, saying that he turned to acting after not having as much success with his musical career, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

After winning his defamation case Wednesday, Depp released a statement on Instagram saying that a "new chapter has finally begun." Judging by the feedback from fans who witnessed his performance Thursday, music is part of that new chapter.

"I think he was having fun," one fan, James Pallister, 32, told BBC. "He looked really happy. He seemed to be in a great place. He's playing music, doing something really fun, and I think that that came across. The crowd was behind him, and I think he gave people what they wanted to see. It's great to see him in Newcastle."

Miya Wright, 28, bought tickets for the Gateshead concert as soon as she heard Depp had been performing shows with Beck.

"I've been a huge fan of his since I was about 10," she said. "And this is just mind-boggling that he's here."

On Wednesday, seven jurors ruled in Depp's favor on all three of his claims related to a Washington Post op-ed Heard had written claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.

"I don't think that he's been a perfect saint, but I don't believe the allegations that she put forward," Wright said. "I was always on his side."