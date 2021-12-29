'Dallas Buyers Club' Director Jean-Marc Vallée Cause of Death Revealed

"Dallas Buyers Club" director Jean-Marc Vallée's cause of death has been revealed.

The filmmaker died of a heart attack in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, on Dec. 25 at age 58, a rep confirmed to Fox News.

Deadline was among the first to report on Vallée's death. The outlet noted that Vallée died the day before he was meant to receive guests. He was described as a "fitness fanatic" and follower of the Wim Hoff fitness method, which focuses on breathing exercises, meditation, and exposure to cold.

Born on March 9, 1963, in Montreal, Vallée started his career with short films and made his features debut in 1995 with "Black List." While he enjoyed a relatively successful career, it was 2005's "C.R.A.Z.Y." that put him on the map. The production won four Genie Awards in Canada, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director, according to Deadline.

What ensued was a decades-long career that included multiple successful films including "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Wild," starring Reese Witherspoon, as well as the award-winning "Big Little Lies," which he also executive produced, and the 2018 HBO limited series "Sharp Objects."

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity, and trying things differently," said his producing partner Nathan Ross. "He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed.

"He was a friend, creative partner, and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

In a statement, HBO described Vallée as a "brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker," as well as a "truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth."

"He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed," the statement added. "We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross."