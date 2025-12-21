WATCH TV LIVE

'The Wire' Actor James Ransone, 46, Dead by Suicide Hanging

By    |   Sunday, 21 December 2025 07:09 PM EST

James Ransone, the actor best known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka on HBO's "The Wire," has died at age 46.

Ransone died by suicide Friday in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as hanging and said his body was found in a shed on the property. Records indicate his remains are ready for release.

Ransone, a married father of two, was remembered by his wife, Jamie McPhee, who shared a fundraiser benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on her social media profile.

He appeared in 12 episodes of "The Wire" during its second season in 2003, portraying the troubled son of dock union leader Frank Sobotka. The critically acclaimed series aired from 2002 to 2008 and starred Dominic West, Michael Kenneth Williams, Idris Elba, and others.

Ransone also held roles in several other HBO productions, including "Generation Kill" and "Treme," and appeared in Amazon's "Bosch." His final television appearance was in a Season 2 episode of "Poker Face" that aired in June.

His film credits included "Sinister," "Sinister 2," "Tangerine," "It Chapter Two," "The Black Phone," and the upcoming "Black Phone 2."

In 2021, Ransone publicly disclosed that he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, alleging abuse by a former tutor in the early 1990s, according to the New York Post.

He said the experience contributed to years of addiction before he became sober in 2006. Authorities later declined to pursue charges following an investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In the U.S., the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2025-09-21
Sunday, 21 December 2025 07:09 PM
