Petition Launched to Keep James Corden From Starring in 'Wicked'

Fans of the hit musical "Wicked" have launched a petition to keep James Corden from being cast in the upcoming film adaptation, which has been in the works since 2004.

Corden has appeared in film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like "Cats" and "Into The Woods" and his name began trending on social media following major casting announcements that were made for the "Wicked" film last week.

The petition was subsequently posted on Change.org. Addressing Universal directly, it simply reads: "James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of 'Wicked,' the movie … that’s pretty much it."

As of Tuesday morning, the petition has already received 67,326 signatures.

While Corden's portrayal of roles in musical film adaptations may not receive much praise, his skills as a late-night host have been met with more support. This is why fans were taken aback when earlier this year he revealed that he may quit "The Late Late Show."

The comedian, who has hosted the show since 2015, said he is missing his family in the U.K. and would reconsider his options when his contract ends in 2022.

"I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one," Corden said, according to The Sun. "It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people."

Corden added that the coronavirus pandemic was deepening his longing to be back home with his wife, Julia, and their three kids.

"This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time," he said.

Corden rose to fame after appearing in the three-series British comedy "Gavin & Stacey." His break in the U.S. came in 2012, when the London production "One Man, Two Guvnors," which saw him play the lead, made it to Broadway. Now Corden may already have work secured in a possible revival of the show in Britain, The Sun reported.