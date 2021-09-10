James Corden Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Woman Who 'Plans to Marry' Him

James Corden has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who has been harassing him at work and at home, claiming that they are going to get married.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, Corden stated that the 30-year-old woman had shown up at his Los Angeles home on numerous occasions and recently spent six days parked outside his residence in her car, only leaving upon the arrival of the police. The woman reportedly told them that she and Corden were planning on taking a trip to Las Vegas to get married and alleged that Corden's wife had "stolen" him from her and should be "out of the picture."

According to the filed declaration, Corden further accused the woman of visiting the set of his late-night show and saying that she was there to marry him. Corden said he has never met the woman and feels that she may pose a threat to his wife and children, the documents cited by TMZ read.

The woman is required to cease all attempts to contact Corden and must keep 100 yards away from him, his wife, and their three kids, according to the granted temporary restraining order.

Corden has returned to Los Angeles after spending time in London working on his latest project — a new Amazon Prime film "Cinderella" in which he plays a mouse. While he has set up camp in the U.S., Corden recently admitted he was homesick for London and teased he may end "The Late Late Show" to return there with his family.

"I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one," Corden said, according to The Sun. "It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people."

Corden added that the coronavirus pandemic was deepening his longing to be back home with his family.

"This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time," he said.

