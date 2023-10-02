×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jada pinkett smith | tupac shakur | arrest | closure

Jada Pinkett Smith Hoping for 'Closure' Over Tupac's Death

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 10:58 AM EDT

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she is hoping for "closure" after a suspect was arrested in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, with whom she shared a close friendship for many years. 

Pinkett Smith, 52, shared her remarks in a post on Instagram following news of the suspect’s arrest on Friday.

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure," she wrote in response to the arrest. "R.I.P. Pac."

According to an Associated Press report Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department apprehended Duane "Keffe D" Davis as a potential suspect in the murder of Shakur, who was killed in a shooting on Sept. 13, 1996. The arrest was the first major breakthrough in the decades-old cold case.

As reported by the AP, Davis was taken into police custody on Friday morning and charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement.

During a press conference, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department characterized Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur, according to People.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur suffered four gunshot wounds while seated in a car on his way to a Las Vegas nightclub. The 25-year-old rapper, who was at the height of his career when the incident took place, died from his injuries on Sept. 13. Despite initial speculation surrounding his murder, the case quickly grew cold.

Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her connection with Shakur in the past. She has previously revealed that they met as students at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland. 

"It was the first day, and he came over to me and introduced himself," she said in an interview. "Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with."

"But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet," she continued. "Once you paid attention to him, he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jada Pinkett Smith has said she is hoping for "closure" after a suspect was arrested in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, with whom she shared a close friendship for many years...
jada pinkett smith, tupac shakur, arrest, closure
336
2023-58-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved