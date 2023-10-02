Jada Pinkett Smith Hoping for 'Closure' Over Tupac's Death

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she is hoping for "closure" after a suspect was arrested in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, with whom she shared a close friendship for many years.

Pinkett Smith, 52, shared her remarks in a post on Instagram following news of the suspect’s arrest on Friday.

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure," she wrote in response to the arrest. "R.I.P. Pac."

According to an Associated Press report Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department apprehended Duane "Keffe D" Davis as a potential suspect in the murder of Shakur, who was killed in a shooting on Sept. 13, 1996. The arrest was the first major breakthrough in the decades-old cold case.

As reported by the AP, Davis was taken into police custody on Friday morning and charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement.

During a press conference, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department characterized Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur, according to People.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur suffered four gunshot wounds while seated in a car on his way to a Las Vegas nightclub. The 25-year-old rapper, who was at the height of his career when the incident took place, died from his injuries on Sept. 13. Despite initial speculation surrounding his murder, the case quickly grew cold.

Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her connection with Shakur in the past. She has previously revealed that they met as students at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland.

"It was the first day, and he came over to me and introduced himself," she said in an interview. "Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with."

"But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet," she continued. "Once you paid attention to him, he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on."