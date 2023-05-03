Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday for an incident that took place in February at a Kansas restaurant, according to reports.

Court records cited by TMZ show that Jackson Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and an additional count of misdemeanor battery. He was booked in the Johnson County Jail at around 7:42 a.m. local time and was being held on $100,000 bond.

The 22-year-old social media influencer is accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter multiple times and later forcibly trying to kiss the 40-year-old female owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park on Feb. 25.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the restaurant, told The Kansas City Star in March that police were reviewing surveillance footage from the evening.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," she said, "and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

A lawyer for Jackson Mahomes denied the allegations.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Earlier this month, Jackson Mahomes' sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, came to his defense, saying that the comments leveled against him were "ignorant."

"He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him," she wrote during an Instagram Q&A in response to a question regarding how she felt about the remarks about Jackson Mahomes, according to the New York Post.