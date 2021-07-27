Issa Rae Marries Longtime Love Louis Diame

Issa Rae has finally married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame.

The "Insecure" star has been private about her relationship and has managed to keep details of their private life hidden for years, but on Monday Rae revealed that the pair had tied the knot by posting a series of photos from the intimate ceremony held in the South of France on Instagram.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," Rae captioned images of her and Diame together at the wedding. She is wearing a strapless tulle Vera Wang wedding dress. "B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," she continued in her post. "C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

It is unclear exactly when Rae and Diame met, but a 2012 Washington Post article identified Diame as her "boyfriend" in an article about Rae's breakout project, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl."

Rumors of their engagement emerged in March 2019, after Rae appeared on the cover of Essence wearing a ring on her ring finger. Rae later laughed the rumors off during an appearance on "The View."

"I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?" she said.

Neither Rae nor Diame confirmed their engagement, but her co-stars eventually did in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways," said Jay Ellis.

"The reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo?!' That was the reaction," added Yvonne Orji.

Rae's brother, Lamine Diop, also spoke about the engagement during an interview with Us Weekly.

"They did it around the holidays. She’s so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we’re just gonna let her lead the way," he said.

Speaking of Diame, Diop added, "He’s just a good guy, man. He’s just a cool guy."

"They’ve been dating forever," he continued. "He’s already been like a brother to me. Family ties at all the family events and dinners, Christmas, Thanksgiving."

