Tags: Hollywood | iggy azalea | twitter | blackfishing

Iggy Azalea Addresses 'Ridiculous' Accusations of Blackfishing in New Video

iggy azalea stands on red carpet
Rapper Iggy Azalea attends the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 05 July 2021 01:19 PM

Iggy Azalea is hitting back at critics accusing her of "blackfishing" in her new music video. 

The singer came under fire after unveiling the video for her new single, "I Am The Stripclub." In one scene, Azalea, who has been sporting a blonde hairdo, is wearing a long, black wig. Soon screenshots of the scene were doing the rounds on Twitter, with users pointing out that her fair-skinned complexion appeared much darker in the video. This, many said, was blackfishing, which refers to when a person alters their appearance in ways that make them appear to be Black or of mixed race. 

Azalea took to Twitter to defend herself.

"I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless," she wrote in one tweet. "I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue."

In another tweet, Azalea accused Twitter users of editing images from the video.

"Or maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit? Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create s--t outta nothing online. 

Just BORED," she wrote.

The music star then pointed out in a photo the exact shade of makeup she said to have been wearing in the video.

"This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL," she explained. "Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene! I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color."

Azalea, who received a flood of support from her fans, went on to thank them for streaming her video, and for speaking out in her defense. She also took one last swipe at her critics.

"To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day  to me & helping me promote, I love you!," she tweeted

To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!"

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 05 July 2021 01:19 PM
