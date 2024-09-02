Ian McKellen Open to Returning as Gandalf in New 'Lord of the Rings'

Sir Ian McKellen said he might reprise his role as the beloved Gandalf in the "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

In a recent interview, the actor told The Big Issue that he had been approached to feature in the new "Lord of the Rings" films — and he did not decline.

"Enthusiasm for 'The Lord of the Rings' shows no sign of abating … I can't tell you any more than that. I've just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I'll be playing him," he said.

"When? I don't know. What the script is? It's not written yet. So, they better be quick," he added.

The 85-year-old actor separately told BBC Breakfast that he did not intend to retire yet.

"I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working," he said.

And although he planned to "take the rest of the year off," McKellen added, "I'm not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it."

Earlier this year, McKellen was forced to withdraw from the national tour of "Player Kings" while recovering from falling off a West End stage.

McKellen was performing a fight scene when he slipped and fell from the stage. He cried out in pain as crew members rushed to assist him, the Independent reported.

"Since the accident, during a performance of 'Player Kings' last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists, and nurses working for the National Health Service," McKellen wrote on social media shortly after. "To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy, and I am looking forward to returning to work."