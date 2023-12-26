×
Hugh Jackman Issued Warning by Security at Rockefeller Center

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 12:01 PM EST

Hugh Jackman was reprimanded by a security guard while viewing the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Monday morning.

The actor admitted in an Instagram post that he broke the rules and slipped through the barriers in an attempt to get closer to the tree. He soon caught the attention of the security guard.

"I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," Jackman captioned his post.

"It's so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning."

This Christmas marked the first that Jackman, 54, spent as a single man in decades. In September it emerged that he and Deborra-lee Furness, 67, were getting divorced.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the couple said in a statement obtained by People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition," they added.

The pair met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli," and married less than a year later.

"Deb, she was a big star … I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget," Jackman told People in 2017 of their first meeting.

"She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, I like this girl."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
309
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

