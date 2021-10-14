Howie Mandel Says He Is 'Doing Better' After Reports That He Collapsed in Starbucks

Howie Mandel has shared a health update amid concerns that arose following reports that he had been rushed to hospital after allegedly collapsing at a Starbucks.

"I am home and doing better," the "America's Got Talent" judge wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

TMZ first reported that Mandel was at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California, with his family and friends when he passed out and fell over. Images published by the outlet show the 65-year-old comedian receiving care from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Days prior, Mandel posted a video from a hospital bed in which he revealed he had undergone a colonoscopy and endoscopy. In the clip, he interacted with a patient in a neighboring bed who recognized his voice and "tried to audition [for America's Got Talent] as he was waking up."

Earlier this year, Mandel also spoke openly about what it was like to live with obsessive-compulsive disorder in an interview with People during which he admitted it was like "living in a nightmare."

"I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of," he said.

Mandel was officially diagnosed in his 40s but waited until 2006 before going public with the news. Speaking with People, he admitted to harboring fears of stigmatization.

"My first thought was that I've embarrassed my family. Then I thought, 'Nobody is going to hire somebody who isn't stable.' Those were my fears," he said.

The fears did not come true and Mandel is living a successful life. Now he says his life’s mission is to "remove the stigma" surrounding OCD, and other mental illnesses.

"I'm broken. But this is my reality," he said. "I know there's going to be darkness again - and I cherish every moment of light."