'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray Accused of Rape

"Home Alone" star Devin Ratray has been accused of rape.

The actor, who famously played Buzz McCallister in the hit 1990 film, is under investigation in New York City after allegedly drugging, then sexually assaulting, his friend Lisa Smith, at his Manhattan apartment five years ago, according to CNN. Ratray has denied the allegations, saying that he and Smith "did not have sex."

Detailing the night of the alleged attack, which reportedly took place on Sept. 21, 2017, Smith said she, her brother, and another friend met Ratray for a drink before going back to his apartment, where she claimed he drugged her.

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move," Smith told CNN. "I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone, and I was still on the couch."

Smith said Ratray sexually assaulted her for what felt like "an eternity" before leaving her on the couch. She said it was only the next day that she could move enough to get dressed and leave the apartment.

She filed a police report shortly after the alleged incident but nothing came of it. Then, last year, Ratray was arrested on domestic violence charges in an unrelated incident involving his then-girlfriend. He was released on a $25,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.

Upon hearing news of the ordeal, Smith said she contacted prosecutors to find out why her case hadn't been pursued and was told they incorrectly believed she did not want to press charges and as a result, the case was shelved.

Smith told CNN she was "devastated" that her report was not investigated right away, but officials handling the case are now "in touch" with her.

In a statement to the New York Post, the NYPD said it took sexual assault and rape cases "extremely seriously," and urged "anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."