Teen Accepted at 125 Colleges, Earns $9M in Scholarships

Dennis Barnes, a student at the International High School of New Orleans, has broken a new record after he was accepted into 125 colleges and universities and received more than $9 million in scholarships.

Up until now, the previous record was held by a senior in Lafayette, Louisiana, who in 2019 cashed in with $8.7 million from colleges across the nation and was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, according to The Hill. But Barnes is not stopping there. He is aiming to make $10 million in scholarship funds.

"I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions," Barnes, who applied to 200 schools across the country, said, according to WWL. "Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers."

With a cumulative GPA of 4.98, Barnes is also earning college credit through Southern University of New Orleans while still enrolled in high school. He hopes to earn a dual degree in both computer science and criminal justice.

"The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that if you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal," Barnes said when asked for advice for future seniors.

Outside of school, Barnes holds leadership positions in the National Honor Society. He is fluent in Spanish and was the recipient of an official qualification from the Institute Cervantes on behalf of Spain's Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sports. He also earned the Jose Luis Baños Award for Excellence in Spanish Language.

The International High School of New Orleans praised "our superstar senior Dennis Barnes on his monumental achievement" on Facebook. According to the school, Barnes was motivated by college admissions counselor Denise James.

Barnes, who will graduate on May 24, says he will announce his decision on May 2.