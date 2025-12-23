'Modern Family,' 'Will & Grace' Actor Helen Siff Dies at 88

Helen Siff, a veteran character actor whose career spanned more than five decades across television and film, died at age 88 on Thursday in Los Angeles from complications related to surgery to treat what her family described as a "long, painful illness," according to a statement provided by her family to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set," the statement read. "She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told."

Siff, born in Woodmere, New York, built a steady and prolific acting career that included more than 70 film and television credits, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Her work largely centered on guest and supporting roles, where she became known for brief but distinctive appearances across some of the prominent shows of the past four decades.

Her family said she "had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable."

Siff made her screen debut in 1981, appearing as a server on the CBS drama series "Lou Grant," which was co-created by James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, and Gene Reynolds.

Through the 1980s, she continued to secure roles on high-profile television series, including "Cagney & Lacy," "L.A. Law," and "Doogie Howser, M.D." During that time, she appeared in the 1984 film "The Karate Kid," playing a cashier in one of the film's small but recognizable scenes.

Her television work expanded in the 1990s, when she appeared in two episodes of "Married… With Children" and made guest appearances on series such as "Sister, Sister," "Mad About You," and "Felicity."

Over the next three decades, her credits grew to include roles on "Will & Grace," "Ellen," "Scrubs," "My Name Is Earl," "Modern Family," "S.W.A.T.," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Good Trouble."

In addition to her television work, Helen Siff appeared in several feature films, including "Hail," "Caesar," "You Don't Mess With the Zohan," and "The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu."

Her final acting role was filmed in 2023, when she portrayed a saloon waiter on the Apple TV+ series "High Desert."

After her death, Siff's daughter Victoria Siff shared a tribute on Instagram, describing her mother as a "dynamic, charismatic, one-of-a-kind mom."

"She loved her craft deeply, but her greatest role was being a mother and grandmother … You've taken your final bow, mommy …. I will love you forever," she added.