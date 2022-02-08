Comedian Heather McDonald Fractures Skull After Collapsing on Stage

Heather McDonald fractured her skull after passing out on stage during her comedy show in Tempe, Arizona, Saturday night, according to reports.

The extent of her injuries was revealed by TMZ on Monday, after McDonald posted a video on her Instagram Stories apologizing for having to cut the sold-out show short.

"So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry," the comedian, 51, said in a video taken from the hospital bed, according to Page Six. "I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy."

McDonald then pointed to her eye which was bruised and slightly swollen.

"You can see my eye, I fell on my eye," she explained. "I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show."

TMZ reported that McDonald collapsed after delivering her second joke.

"I'm vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted ... and flu shot and shingle shot and haven't gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most," she said before falling to the floor and hitting her head, according to the outlet.

Members of the audience initially thought it was part of her act but it soon became clear that she was in need of medical attention. An EMT and a nurse, who happened to be in the audience, rushed to the stage to provide first aid before paramedics arrived, TMZ reported.

McDonald reportedly passed on the ambulance and had her sister-in-law take her to the hospital. Speaking with TMZ, McDonald said that she had a cat scan and underwent various other tests but it was unclear what caused her to faint.

She explained that she has never had COVID and is fully vaccinated and boosted. The outlet further noted that COVID tests came back negative and McDonald had not consumed alcohol prior to the show.