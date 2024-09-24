Hayden Panettiere Slams Criticism of Slurred Interview

Actor-singer Hayden Panettiere broke her silence on a recent People interview in which she appears tired and slightly slurs her words.

The interview sparked controversy, as fans and media wondered whether she was intoxicated. Some expressed concern over the actor while others suggested she seek professional help as she spoke about the impact of her younger brother's sudden death last year at age 28 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Panettiere set the record straight in an Instagram post, explaining her actions.

"It's unfathomable that I'm even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won't be criticized for how fast or slow I speak," she wrote.

Panettiere said that in the two days before the shoot, she had not slept because her dog was recovering from an emergency surgery. By the time they began filming the interview for People, she was already exhausted after an eight-hour workday.

"My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading," she added, "especially as the subject matter became heavier. We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn't necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview."

Panettiere further noted that the magazine assured her the video would be edited to create a "beautiful piece" that touched on various subjects including her brother's death.

"Grief looks different on everyone," she continued. "Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business and is between me and my doctor."

She added: "The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone."

In the interview with People, Panettiere grew notably emotional as she spoke about her brother's death, saying, "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul."

"I will always be heartbroken about it," she added. "I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."