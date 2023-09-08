×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grimes | elon musk | son

Grimes Begs Elon Musk to Let Her See Their Son: Report

By    |   Friday, 08 September 2023 12:10 PM EDT

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has begged the billionaire to let her see their 3-year-old son, multiple outlets are reporting, citing a since-deleted social media post.

Taking to X, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, accused Musk of "ripping my family apart" while claiming that the mother of his twins, Shivon Zilis, had blocked her on Twitter.

Grimes made her remarks while commenting on a post that featured a new image of Musk and the twins he had with Zilis.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote, according to screenshots made available by the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the outlet.

The twins were born in November, 2021, mere weeks before Grimes and Musk welcomed their second child, a daughter, via surrogate.

Grimes initially tried to hide the birth of their child from the media but a journalist heard a baby crying in Grimes' house during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Their daughter's birth came shortly after the pair ended their three-year relationship. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split at the time to Page Six, saying he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting their son.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

At the time, however, Grimes suggested that they were in a relationship — to an extent.

"There's no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has begged the billionaire to let her see their 3-year-old son, multiple outlets are reporting, citing a since-deleted social media post.
grimes, elon musk, son
343
2023-10-08
Friday, 08 September 2023 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved