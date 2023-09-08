Grimes Begs Elon Musk to Let Her See Their Son: Report

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has begged the billionaire to let her see their 3-year-old son, multiple outlets are reporting, citing a since-deleted social media post.

Taking to X, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, accused Musk of "ripping my family apart" while claiming that the mother of his twins, Shivon Zilis, had blocked her on Twitter.

Grimes made her remarks while commenting on a post that featured a new image of Musk and the twins he had with Zilis.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote, according to screenshots made available by the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the outlet.

The twins were born in November, 2021, mere weeks before Grimes and Musk welcomed their second child, a daughter, via surrogate.

Grimes initially tried to hide the birth of their child from the media but a journalist heard a baby crying in Grimes' house during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Their daughter's birth came shortly after the pair ended their three-year relationship. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split at the time to Page Six, saying he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting their son.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

At the time, however, Grimes suggested that they were in a relationship — to an extent.

"There's no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."