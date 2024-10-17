'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Sarah Drew Discusses 'Unjust' Firing

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Sarah Drew is opening up about being let go from the medical drama after nine seasons.

Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner and exited the ABC drama series after Season 14, spoke candidly about dropping out of the show on the "Call It What It Is podcast," which is co-hosted by her former co-stars Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington.

"[I] was unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you]," Drew said, according to Deadline.

Shortly after news of her 2018 exit, Drew took to social media.

"I know you're sad. I'm sad too," she wrote on X. "I haven't really had the time to process this information. I've been with it for less than 48 hours, so I'm not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here."

Drew previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was let go because "the show had too many characters and that they needed to downsize because they couldn't service all of the characters effectively."

"They didn't want any of us to be left in the background and not getting much of a story," she added.

Drew has reprised her role in "Grey's Anatomy" twice, in Seasons 17 and 18. Reflecting on making her guest appearances, Drew said, "I have no attachment to [the show] at all. I had zero anxiety [going back because] I don't need anything from anyone on that set anymore.

"They're not responsible for my livelihood anymore. They're not responsible for my success or my joy … I'm like, 'Hey! This is a fun spot to come visit.'"