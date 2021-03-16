Tags: gospel music | kirk franklin | kerrion | threat

Gospel Music Legend Apologizes for Threatening Son

Kirk Franklin, winner of Best Gospel Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album, backstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 01:23 PM

Gospel music legend Kirk Franklin has apologized for threatening his son who leaked audio of a heated exchange between them. 

In a video posted on Twitter, Kirk describes his relationship with his estranged 32-year-old son, Kerrion Franklin, as "toxic" adding that his family had "tried for many years through counseling, through therapy to try to rectify this private family matter."

Kirk explained that the recent argument with his son caused him to lash out, which he apologized for

"I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper," he said. "And I said words that are not appropriate. And I’m sincerely sorry to all of you."

In the leaked audio clip posted to Instagram Saturday, Kirk can be heard telling Kerrion "I will break your neck" at the end of the phone call. 

"Don’t you ever disrespect me," he adds before cutting the call.

"He just hung up the phone. 'I'll break your neck' – is that a threat?" Kerrion is heard saying. 

"This is why I’m done," Kerrion wrote in a lengthy caption for the video. "No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because Of this type of treatment that ii deal with behind closed doors."

Kerrion added that he would never trust to be around his father alone "ever again." 

"No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me," he continued. "I don’t feel safe around him at all."

Kerrion described the recording as "recent."

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 01:23 PM
