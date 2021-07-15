Gigi Hadid to Replace Chrissy Teigen as Narrator in 'Never Have I Ever'

Chrissy Teigen will not be lending her voice to Season 2 of "Never Have I Ever."

The model, who has been accused of cyberbullying, was initially set to narrate an episode of the show but is now being replaced by Gigi Hadid, who will appear in the third episode as the narrator for Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnet), according to Entertainment Weekly.

Teigen's departure from the show comes weeks after Courtney Stodden, who has come out as nonbinary and goes by they/them pronouns, admitted to being bullied by Teigen online. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden said that Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," adding that Teigen had also sent a message stating "I can't wait for you to die.

Teigen has apologized on more than one occasion, first to Stodden in a Twitter thread, then in an open letter penned on Medium.

"It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," she wrote, adding that not a "single moment" had passed during which she has not " felt the crushing weight of regret" for what she had said in the past.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," she continued. "My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

On Wednesday, Teigen wrote a long Instagram post admitting she was struggling emotionally and was now part of the "cancel club."

"Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer," she wrote.

Teigen explained that she was feeling "lost," needed to find her place again, and "snap out of this."

"I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay," she continued. "I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it."

Teigen added that she loved and missed her fans and needed to have an honest moment with them because "I'm tired of being sick with myself all day."

