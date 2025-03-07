WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Gene Hackman death Betsy Arakawa investigation

Gene Hackman Died of Heart Disease, His Wife of Hantavirus About a Week Prior: Officials

Gene Hackman Died of Heart Disease, His Wife of Hantavirus About a Week Prior: Officials
(AP)

Friday, 07 March 2025 04:37 PM EST

Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said it was possible that Hackman was not aware his wife was deceased in their home.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway. His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

It is typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.

Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer's disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate...
Gene Hackman death Betsy Arakawa investigation
235
2025-37-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved