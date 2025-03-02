Hackman's Family Suspects Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The family of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa believes carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for their deaths, TMZ reported.
The couple were found dead, along with one of their three dogs, last Wednesday in their New Mexico home. Officials believe they were deceased for more than a week before that.
Hackman's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman said the family is unsure, but thinks the cause might be from toxic fumes.
She added that law enforcement found no signs of foul play, although the sheriff said that nothing has been ruled out and that the investigation continues.
The daughter said that her father and his wife had been living in their New Mexico home since he retired in 2004. It is not know if there were any issues with gas leaks or if there were calls to service at the address, according to TMZ.
Gene Hackman had just turned 95, and in a rare public sighting last March he was seen walking with a cane and holding his wife's hand for support.
Gene Hackman is survived by his three children: Christopher Allen Hackman, 63, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, 61, and Leslie Ann Hackman, 57. He and Arakawa did not share any kids, according to Parade.
Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Leslie Ann Hackman, and granddaughter Annie Hackman issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
