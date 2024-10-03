Garth Brooks Faces Sexual Assault Allegations in New Lawsuit

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is facing allegations of sexual assault and battery, according to a lawsuit filed by a woman identified only as "Jane Roe," who claims multiple incidents occurred in 2019, Newsweek reported.

The lawsuit, recently submitted in a California state court, alleges that Brooks assaulted the woman on several occasions in 2019. The woman, who initially worked for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, as a hairstylist and makeup artist, claims that the incidents occurred while she was employed by Brooks for similar services.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, the woman alleges that Brooks violently assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel room in May 2019. The incident reportedly occurred while Brooks was in the city for a Grammy tribute performance.

The woman claims that after boarding Brooks' private plane, she realized they were the only two passengers, which she found unusual. Upon arrival in Los Angeles, she alleges Brooks booked only one hotel room despite her request for separate accommodations.

The lawsuit describes a scene in which Brooks allegedly appeared naked in the bedroom doorway of the shared hotel room. The woman states she felt "trapped in the room alone with Brooks," who then allegedly raped her.

Following the assault, the woman says she continued to work for Brooks but claims he began to grope her more frequently and make inappropriate comments, including suggestions about having a threesome with his wife.

The complaint also details another alleged incident in 2019 at Brooks' home, where the woman was working. She claims Brooks exited the shower naked, grabbed her hands, and forced them onto his genitals while speaking to her in vulgar, sexually explicit language.

These accusations follow previous allegations by the same woman, which Brooks publicly denied. The singer attempted to prevent her from repeating the allegations in a prior legal case, in which he filed a complaint against her under the pseudonym "John Doe."